Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $44.51 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $44,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

