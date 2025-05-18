Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,953,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 267,222 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 7.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Visa worth $1,881,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $365.23 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $673.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.