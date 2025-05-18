Tema Etfs LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.