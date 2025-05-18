Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $363.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

