Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of ACWI opened at $124.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
