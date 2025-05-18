PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.65 and last traded at $131.40. 2,299,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,344,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

