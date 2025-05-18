ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,043.74 and last traded at $1,036.29. Approximately 308,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,513,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $863.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total value of $1,010,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,016. The trade was a 19.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,872 shares of company stock worth $13,261,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 108.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

