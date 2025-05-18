Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67. 143,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 592,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.