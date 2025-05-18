Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 32,690,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 51,933,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

