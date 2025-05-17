Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 657.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

