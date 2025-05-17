Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $738,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,708.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.28.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

