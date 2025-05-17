Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,250 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

