Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 17,648 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EverQuote worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverQuote by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $27,946.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,040.85. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.7%

EVER stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $867.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

