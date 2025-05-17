Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 589,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 695,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,385,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $10,641,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,963,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,153,000 after buying an additional 327,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,507,000 after buying an additional 282,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.