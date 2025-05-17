United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $264.33 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $20,765,280. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

