Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,972.40. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

