Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 6,681 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price objective on Saia in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $285.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.