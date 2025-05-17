Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 427,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $125.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

