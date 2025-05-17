Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

