Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RB Global

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.