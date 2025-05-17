DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Director Michael J. Burdiek Acquires 15,000 Shares

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 631,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,130.80. This trade represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DCGO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter worth $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 77,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

