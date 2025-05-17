Scientech Research LLC Acquires Shares of 3,289 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Scientech Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

QQQ opened at $521.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

