Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 229,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 90,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

