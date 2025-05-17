ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $113.65 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $188.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

