Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,171 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

