Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $18,217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.48 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Report on YUMC

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.