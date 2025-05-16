Square Peg Capital PTY Ltd. Invests $7.22 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Square Peg Capital PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. Cloudflare accounts for 6.6% of Square Peg Capital PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $152.58 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -693.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,279,290.07. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,260 shares of company stock valued at $79,553,032 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.