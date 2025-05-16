Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New $48.23 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 461,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,228,000. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 530,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 246,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

