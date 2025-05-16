SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

