Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 565 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Landstar System worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Landstar System by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.