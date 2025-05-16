Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

