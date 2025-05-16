Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $544.93 and last traded at $539.47, with a volume of 136038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.29.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.62 and its 200-day moving average is $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $35,708.40. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

