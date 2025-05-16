NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 5,431 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $97.11.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,044,983.38. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

