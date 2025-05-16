Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $843,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $593.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.29 and a 200-day moving average of $582.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

