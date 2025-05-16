EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,202,000 after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,187 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 606,435 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

