EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

BATS BBEU opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

