Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,638.12. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

