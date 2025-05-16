Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Insider Alistair Field Purchases 5,690 Shares

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Field purchased 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$40.94 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$232,948.60 ($149,326.03).

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 18th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.