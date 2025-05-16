64,143 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.12%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

