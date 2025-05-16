Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,043 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in NextDecade by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

