Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) SVP Sells $266,880.96 in Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vontier Stock Up 1.5%

Vontier stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Vontier by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.