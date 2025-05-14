Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases A$62,167.73 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 586,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,167.73 ($40,368.65).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,090.91).

On Friday, April 4th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 727,580 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,402.66 ($60,001.73).

On Thursday, March 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,032,828 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,136.33 ($84,504.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

