Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BP stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in BP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.