Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,942 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8%

IRWD stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

