Numerai GP LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

