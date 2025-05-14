OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.86% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

