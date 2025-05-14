Main Street Group LTD Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.