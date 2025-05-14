Main Street Group LTD Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 18.5% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $49,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 539,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 535,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 315,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEARCA SSO opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer Posts Surprise Q1 Beat, Sets Stage for 2025 Revenue Launch
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Just Flew Two Aircraft at Once—Here’s Why It Matters
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 4 Recent Earnings Winners Riding Fresh Momentum in May
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.