Main Street Group LTD Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 18.5% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $49,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 539,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 535,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 315,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.