TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.08.

TPG Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -496.97%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.