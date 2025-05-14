Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $44,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $938,301. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

